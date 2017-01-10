Parly committee tours Chiadzwa diamond fields

THE Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Mines and Energy will on Thursday visit Chiadzwa diamond fields in Manicaland province as part of its oversight functions to ensure the mining sector contributes meaningfully to the economy.

by VENERANDA LANGA

Committee chairperson, Daniel Shumba, confirmed the tour, saying it was meant to gather miners’ views on the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC).

“The committee will visit Chiadzwa as part of our oversight role to see activities in the mining sector and to interact with miners to hear their views on challenges and other positive things happening in the sector,” he said.

“It is not a witch hunt, but a visit to see how the mining companies are performing after consolidation.”

Among other issues that the committee will assess in Chiadzwa is progress in the relocation of displaced villagers.

In 2014, diamond mining companies — Marange Resources, Anjin Investments, Diamond Mining Company, Gyn Nyame Resources, Jinan Mining, Kusena Diamonds and Mbada Diamonds — were mining diamonds in Chiadzwa before the ZCDC was formed early in 2016.

Reports from non-governmental organisations have been that mining contracts of these companies that operated in Chiadzwa remained secretive over the years, with the government receiving insignificant revenues in spite of being the major shareholder.

A presentation by Mines secretary, Francis Gudyanga to the Chamber of Mines in 2016 revealed that from 2010 to 2015 payments to government from the diamond mining sector amounted to $637 million.

A total of 750 families out of 4 300 have been relocated to Arda Transau to pave way for mining activities in Chiadzwa.