Formulate environment strategic plans, Ema urges companies

THE Environment Management Agency (Ema) has urged road construction companies to formulate environmental strategic plans that deal with the disposal of residues that remain after road works.

BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA

This comes after about 2600 litres of prime tar worth thousands of dollars used in the construction of roads at Murombedzi Growth Point, was washed away by rains, and is now posing a health and environmental hazard.

Ema education and publicity manager Steady Kangata said, “Environmental impact assessment is very important because it brings aboard certain impacts that are unforeseen and that are not expected.”

Kangata said that the authority has since taken water and soil samples in the area and full results of the tests for possible contamination are yet to be released.

Kangata said although preliminary tests of the samples showed they were no toxins or acids, but Ema “still needs to get more from the results.”