Western Panthers tear Bulldogs apart

DEFENDING champions, Western Panthers got off to a flying start in their defence of the Matabeleland Rugby Football Board (MRFB) Under–21 Cup with a 52–0 demolition of Bulldogs at Hartsfield Ground on Saturday.

BY SAKHELENI NXUMALO

The victory catapulted Panthers to pole position on the Group A log standings with five points to their credit.

Noah Muunganirwa kicked home six conversions to contribute 12 points to Panthers’ cause, while Brian Ndlovu and Elijah Mzondo scored two tries each.

Thamsanqa Dube, Kgotsitsile Ndebele, Lesley Ndaba and Panashe Marufandi registered a try each to complete the scoring for the defending champions.

Matabeleland Warriors narrowly lost 12–13 to Old Miltonians in a Group B encounter with Lookout Mpala and Munashe Mabvudza scoring a try each for OMs while Jimias Masuku weighed in with a penalty conversion.

On target for Warriors were Emmanuel Ojuku and Mbongeni Sibanda, who scored a try each, while Enrique Ndlovu registered a conversion.

MRFB chairman, Thulani Tabulawa said only two competitive games took place after some teams failed to show up.

“Kwekwe Rugby Club did not turn up and the ladies encounter between Bulldogs Ladies and Nyambose Ladies was postponed to next week after the earlier were in no show but we were assured that they will pitch up next week,” he said.

Last year Western Panthers dismissed Old Miltonians 20 – 8 in the final, while Matabeleland Warriors finished third after clobbering Bulldogs 50-0.