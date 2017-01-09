Byo visual artist breaks new ground in SA

TALENTED Bulawayo-born visual artiste, Great-joy Ndlovu, is enjoying the fruits of his talent across the Limpopo, after signing for one of South Africa’s top art studios, the August House.

BY SHARON SIBINDI

At August House Studios, Ndlovu, who does the dripping technique, is working with top painters like Benon Litaaya from Uganda and Nelson Makamo of South Africa.

Through his fascinating and exceptional talent, Ndlovu has won the hearts of many visual arts enthusiasts, as his artworks evolve around emotions and expressions.

The visual artist, who mainly uses abstract realism and gets inspiration from socio-economic influences, had exported his artworks and some of them have been collected by international collectors.

In an interview with NewsDay, Ndlovu said he was working on a series of artworks called Thinking Man and His Problems.

“Art is tough and needs one to be optimistic for a breakthrough. The world of art needs a lot of patience and passion to come up with something that relates to the surroundings,” he said.

Ndlovu said he would soon be holding art programmes in Bulawayo aimed at helping students, who have a passion in art, to take it seriously as a profession.

“This year, I will be organising an outreach programme in Bulawayo, as I need to help motivate and captivate students, who have a passion in art to take it seriously as a career,” he said.

“In Bulawayo, we need murals, movements and live drawing, paintings, smaller galleries that can even expand talents of children and expose them to the real world of art.”