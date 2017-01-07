StarFM lures ‘prophet’ into arrest for rape

A HARARE “prophet”, who was tricked by popular radio personality, Tilda Moyo into appearing on a StarFM show before he met his alleged rape victims, has appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court facing allegations of raping three female congregants.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, Onbert Mapfumo (39), of Southlea Park, Harare, who pleaded not guilty, was granted $100 bail by magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Mapfumo is represented by Jonathan Madotsa and was remanded to February 2.

As part of his bail conditions, Mapfumo was ordered to report once every Friday at Machipisa Police Station, reside at his given address and not to interfere with the State witnesses.

It is the State’s case that sometime last year, Mapfumo, on various occasions, summoned three female congregants to his prayer room at house number 7937 New Canaan, Highfield, Harare.

The State alleges he took the complainants one by one into the room and prayed for them. It is alleged he assured them that he would deliver them from evil spirits.

Mapfumo is alleged to have explained to each of them that he would make a sacrificial prayer in which he was required to have sexual intercourse with them.

He allegedly further told them that the intimacy would enable him to break the chains of poverty binding each one of them.

The State alleges Mapfumo would strip each woman naked and sprinkle cooking oil on them before having sex with them without their consent.

Audrey Chogumaira appears for the State.