Zim struggles portrayed through The Griot Call exhibition

LOCAL visual artist, David Chinyama is showcasing a range of his artwork under The Griot Call exhibition, that interrogates the current socio-economic, political and religious struggles Zimbabweans face.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The exhibition is being held at Village Unhu in Chisipite, Harare.

Officially opened by the Canadanian ambassador to Zimbabwe, Kumar Gupta, the exhibition is the third in a series of shows that have seen Chinyama staging solo displays of his works on the same subject in Berlin, Germany, and Grand Rapids, Michigan, in the United States last year.

Part of the artwork on exhibition is a painting piece that looks at the plight of pensioners and senior citizens with respect to the current economic crisis and another artefact interrogates the political leadership set-up in the country.

Speaking to NewsDay yesterday, Chinyama said through the artwork on exhibition, he seeks to tell his perspective of the Zimbabwean story through colour and brush strokes.

“The Manera (a ladder) stands as the focal point, symbolising the aspect of a hierarchical leadership from grassroots to the top. This is an installation piece that interrogates the issue of political leadership in Zimbabwe or any African setting. This piece is constructed using strings, wool charred /rusted trash cans, ash bottles,” he said.

“Around the ladder, except the stared side, are charred and rusted cans that represent the people trying to make it to the top via entangled strings.

“The ropes and strings represent the numerous challenges the Zimbabwean people face in their desire to reach the top, but as much as they may try, they are caught up and entangled in strings and ropes.”

He added: “Other pieces on exhibition are Uyu Mureza Magamba neZvinyorwa, a piece that questions the symbolism of our national flag in connection to patriotism and the Constitution. The Dhireza raMbuya VaHector is a painting piece that looks at the plight of pensioners and senior citizens in respect to the current economic crisis.

“Mbira DzaKondo 1 to 3 are assemblage art pieces made up of strings wood and paint that highlight the numerous challenges bedevilling Zimbabwean citizens.”

Also on exhibition are pieces such as Mumvuri Mutsvuku paChaunga, Grandpa’s Kindergaten, Vision 2025 and Sendekera, among others.