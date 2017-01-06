Breaking: Warriors snub farewell dinner

… as players strike over allowances

WARRIORS players have gone on strike hours before their scheduled flight to Cameroon where they will have their training camp ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon starting next week.

BY HENRY MHARA

The team is scheduled to leave for the West African nation at midnight for a preparatory match, but the trip is in doubt as players are hold up in their rooms mantaining they will not leave until the allowance issue is sorted out.

A planned send off ceremony, which was planned to start at 6pm, is yet to kick-off as officials including Sports Minister Makhosini Hlongwane and Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa are locked up in a meeting to try to find a solution.

They are demanding an appearance fee of $5000 per player for each match at Afcon, and a daily allowance of $200.

Zifa on the other hand, is offering $500 per player as appearance fee per match.

Government this week announced they had secured a sponsorship in the region between $800 000 and $1 million.

More to follow