First Class bus operator duped by cell-mate at remand prison

FIRST Class bus operator, Simbarashe Gibson, was allegedly duped of $3 000 by a newly-made acquaintance at Harare Central Remand Prison, where the businessman is in custody awaiting trial for aggravated indecent assault.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, Yusuf Marios, was yesterday denied bail and remanded to January 20 by Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Marios (32) faces a separate charge of theft of trust property.

The State alleges that sometime in December last year, Gibson met Marios at Harare Central Remand Prison, where the two shared a cell. They allegedly engaged in a business discussion, where Marios misrepresented that he was selling a flat bed trailer for $8 000.

The State alleges that Marios asked Gibson to pay a deposit of $3 000 and the latter told his son, Simon, to release the money to the suspect.

It is alleged when Gibson paid the deposit, he asked his manager, Essau Machemedze, to collect the trailer from Beitbridge.

It, however, later emerged that the trailer belonged to a Kamanga based in South Africa.

The trailer was subsequently seized by the South African police pending Marios’ trial for theft of trust property.

Audrey Chogumaira appeared for the State.