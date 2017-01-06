Cop fined $60 for negligent driving

A POLICE officer based at Matobo Camp in Matabeleland South province has been fined $60 for negligent driving and causing a road traffic accident in Bulawayo in August last year.

BY SILAS NKALA

Silvester Mudaniri (34) had denied the charge, blaming the driver of a Mercedes Benz truck, which he rammed into, for causing the accident.

But, Bulawayo magistrate Manasa Musiwa found him guilty and ordered him to pay a $60 fine, failing which he would spend 14 days in jail.

The court was told that on August 4 last year, Mudaniri was driving a police truck along Matopos Road in Bulawayo when he encroached into the opposite lane and hit Michael Kacheri’s truck, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Both vehicles were damaged, but none of the drivers were injured in the crash.