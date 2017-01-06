Billiat named in Africa’s finest XI

Warriors’ attacker, Khama Billiat made history by becoming the first Zimbabwean player to be named in the Confederation of African Football (Caf) Team of the Year.

BY Kevin Mapasure

Billiat, who led Sundowns to glory in the Caf Champions League, was named in the team alongside team mates Keegan Dolly and goalkeeper, Denis Onyango, while Zambia captain, Rainford Kalaba, who plays for TP Mazembe, and Joyce Lomalisa make up the contingent of players in the finest 11 who ply their trade in Africa.

Billiat was selected ahead of English Premier League stars, Kelechi Ihenacho of Manchester City and Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi, while Egypt and Roma’s Mohammed Salah and Algeria and Leicester striker, Islam Slimani were all condemned to the substitutes bench.

The skilful attacker was named alongside Liverpool and Senegal striker, Sadio Mane, Leicester and Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez, as well as Pierre-Emrick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Gabon.

The former Ajax Cape Town and Caps United forward was among the three nominees for the African Footballer of the Year (based in Africa) at the Caf awards that were held in Abuja last night.

Billiat will link up with the rest of the Warriors squad in Cameroon ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, which will be played in Gabon from Saturday January 14.

Africa finest XI

Goalkeeper

Denis Onyango (Uganda & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Serge Aurier (Cote d’Ivoire & PSG), Aymen Abdennour (Tunisia & Valencia), Eric Bailly (Cote d’Ivoire & Man United), Joyce Lomalisa (DRC & AS Vita)

Midfielders

Khama Billiat (Zimbabwe & Mamelodi Sundowns), Rainford Kalaba (Zambia & TP Mazembe), Keegan Dolly (South Africa & Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon & Borussia Dortmund), Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Leicester)

Substitutes

Aymen Mathlouthi (Tunisia & Etoile du Sahel), Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal & Napoli), Salif Coulibaly (Mali & TP Mazembe), Islam Slimani (Algeria & Leicester City), Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Roma), Kelechi Iheanacho (Nigeria & Man City), Alex Iwobi (Nigeria and Arsenal)