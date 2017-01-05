Sinbad makes waves in Zambia

ZAMBIA-based Zimbabwean singer and rapper Sinbad (real name Innocent Stambuli) is making waves in the neighbouring country, as his music is receiving its fair share of airplay at top radio stations.

BY SINDISO DUBE

Sinbad is currently riding high with his latest track Money, which he featured top Zambian rappers Real Cliff and Metafriq.

This is not his first time recording a duet with Real Cliff, as the two combined voices in 2013 on the song Ghetto Life, which made waves on local and Zambian radio stations.

The message on the latest song is about working hard to get money despite the harsh economic environment.

On the track, Sinbad raps in English and Shona, while his two backing vocalists add a foreign flavour in Nyanja and Bemba.

In an interview with NewsDay from his Zambian base at Siavonga, Sinbad said his long stay in that country had influenced the sound on the latest song which he said was well-received.

“I have been in Zambia for a long time, got to understand their culture and fused their sound with my native sound and the songs are receiving fair airplay on Zambian radio stations,” he said.

DJ Exess of Modern Voice FM described Sinbad as an artiste who knows how to cut across culture and sound.

“Sinbad is a talented artiste, who understands different sounds, he really knows how to cut across culture and borders. He fuses his Zimbabwean feel with the Zambian sound to make music that appeals to both markets,” he said.

Hailing from the gold mining city of Kadoma, the best newcomer nominee at the Zim hip-hop awards in 2013, Sinbad is popular for his chart-topping hits Boyz ReMukute and Do What You Do.

Sinbad said he was working on a new album dubbed The Rap Theory set for release later this year.