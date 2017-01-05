Security guard up for attempted murder

A PRIVATE security guard at Killet Farm in Beatrice has been hauled before the courts facing attempted murder charges after he allegedly shot a suspected thief, who had broken into the premises and attempted to steal a compressor.

By Sofia Mapuranga

Richard Chavhunduka (40) was yesterday remanded in custody to January 13 by Chitungwiza magistrate Yeukai Chigodora.

Prosecutor Norman Koropi told the court that on December 20 last year, Chavhunduka was on routine guard duties armed with a .303 rifle.

During his tour of duty, he heard some strange movements from the butchery section and went to investigate.

He allegedly saw three men trying to steal a compressor and two of them fled into the dark, as he drew close. This prompted Chavhunduka to fire three warning shots into the air.

However, a few minutes later he heard some footsteps and he turned and discovered that one of the suspects, later identified as Tinashe Moyo, was hiding behind the wall. Moyo then stood up and started running away with Chavhunduka in hot pursuit.

Chavhunduka then allegedly cocked his service gun and fired a shot, which hit Moyo in the hip bone and reported the matter to the police.

Moyo was referred to Chitungwiza Central Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment.