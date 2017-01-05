Rapist found in possession of dangerous drugs

POLICE in Chitungwiza last week nabbed a suspected fugitive rapist, Assaf Musa, and recovered suspected dangerous drugs at his hideout in Zengeza 4.

By Sofia Mapuranga

Musa (27) briefly appeared before magistrate, Yeukai Chigodora and was remanded in custody to January 13, 2017 pending trial for rape and illegal possession of dangerous drugs.

Allegations against Musa are that on August 22, 2016 in Zengeza 4, he raped a woman and then went into hiding.

He was only arrested on December 30, 2016 after police received a tip-off and stormed his hideout, where they allegedly recovered 555 tablets, whose chemical composition is yet to be scientifically examined.

Norman Koropi prosecuted.