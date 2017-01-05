Manyenyeni remains adamant on town clerk appointment

HARARE mayor, Bernard Manyenyeni has dug in and refused to reverse the appointment of James Mushore as the city’s town clerk, until the matter is resolved by the High Court.

BY XOLISANI NCUBE

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Manyenyeni said council could not do anything about the matter, as Mushore had filed a High Court application challenging his suspension by Local Government minister Saviour Kasukuwere.

“Until the pending court case is finalised, as council, we are unable to do anything on the issue of the town clerk. As far as council is concerned, Mushore is the town clerk and was sent on leave pending finalisation of the court case,” he said.

Kasukuwere last month ordered council to forgo the court process and appoint a substantive town clerk by January 31 this year.

The minister said the local authority should also fill in all vacant posts for all directors and top management before month end.

The mayor said they are on course to meet the January 31 deadline regarding the appointment of other departmental heads.

“We are going to beat that deadline as set by the minister on directors and senior managers. In fact, we had set December 31, but due to these suspensions and reinstatements that rocked our city last month, we missed our deadline. We are now working on the issue,” Manyenyeni said.

Council owes Mushore over $70 000 in salaries, as he has not yet been paid since his appointment last March.

In nullifying the appointment, Kasukuwere claimed Manyenyeni had breached procedure, saying Mushore’s CVs should have been vetted by the Local Government Board.

Meanwhile, chamber secretary Josephine Ncube is the city’s acting town clerk.