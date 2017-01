Breaking: Pasuwa’s final Afcon squad

WARRIORS coach Kalisto Pasuwa has announced his final 23-member squad for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations finals, which kick off in Gabon on January 14.

Squad: Goalkeepers: Tatenda Mukuruva, Donovan Bernard, Takabva Mawaya.

Defenders: Costa Nhamoinesu, Elisha Muroiwa, Bruce Kangwa, Hardlife Zvirekwi, Oscar Machapa, Onisimor Bhasera, Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe.

Midfielders: Danny Phiri, Willard Katsande, Khama Billiat, Kuda Mahachi, Tino Kadewere, Marvelous Nakamba.

Strikers: Cuthbert Malajila, Evans Rusike, Knowledge Musona, Nyasha Mushekwi, Mathew Rusike and Tendai Ndoro.