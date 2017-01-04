Mushure nears FC Platinum deal

IT NEVER rains, but pours for Premier Soccer League giants Dynamos, as it emerged that they are set to once again lose Ocean Mushure, who is on the brink of joining rivals FC Platinum.

BY HENRY MHARA

Reliable sources yesterday confided to NewsDaySport that the left-back had already agreed terms with the Zvishavane-based side.

The source said Mushure, who became a free agent on Sunday after the expiry of his contract with Dynamos, was expected to complete his move to FC Platinum next Monday.

“Officials from FC Platinum met with Ocean on December 26 and they reached an agreement. Ocean is travelling to Zvishavane on Monday next week to sign the contract. He doesn’t have a manager, so he negotiated the contract himself. Everything has been agreed and he is signing a two-year deal,” the source said.

Mushure, who was DeMbare’s vice-captain, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

FC Platinum media liaison officer, Chido Chizondo refused to comment, referring questions to the team’s head coach, Norman Mapeza, whose phone was unreachable.

The former Monomotapa player had been previously linked with a move to Dynamos’ bitter rivals Caps United, but it is understood that the negotiations broke down after the Green Machine failed to meet his demands.

Dynamos wanted to keep him, but lack of funds made the negotiations impossible, with Mushure demanding the outstanding signing-on fee from the previous contract.

Mushure claims he is owed $8 000 by Dynamos.

The defender’s imminent departure could spell more trouble for Dynamos, who have already lost Brett Amidu to the same team.

Amidu signed a three-year contract with FC Platinum at the weekend.

His exit brought to three the number of Dynamos players, who have officially left to join other clubs after Soccer Star of the Year finalist, Godknows Murwira and Dominic Mukandi were snapped up by Ngezi Platinum Stars.

DeMbare have been struggling for funds since Banc ABC, who used to inject funds for signing-on fees into the club, are yet to renew their contract, which expired on December 31.

They have tried unsuccessfully to negotiate with several players, whose contracts were due to expire at the end of last year, with reports suggesting that at least eight first-team players, including goalkeeper, Tatenda Mukuruva, are set to leave.