Woman extradited from Botswana over $15 000 theft

A 37-YEAR-OLD cashier who allegedly stole $15 000 from her Harare-based Chinese employer and fled to Botswana has been extradited back for trial.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Babra Charehwa was yesterday remanded in custody to January 20 this year when she appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Allegations arose from March 6 last year, when Charehwa was employed as a cashier at Chen Xiao’s brick-making factory and her duties involved collecting cash from clients and receipting it.

The State alleges Charehwa collected $15 000 from clients and she informed her employer through the phone.

She then allegedly took all the money and left the office unlocked.

Charehwa later hired a truck, packed her few belongings and illegally crossed into Botswana.

Xiao made a police report and $4 200 was allegedly recovered from Charehwa’s brother Willdrof Charehwa in Dzivaresekwa.

Further investigations led to the arrest of Charehwa a year and a half later at her hideout in Botswana, leading to her extradition for trial.