No ‘soldiers’ at Fill-Up HICC

THE second edition of the Fill-Up HICC Concert held on New Year’s Eve at the giant Harare International Conference Centre failed to attract a full house unlike the inaugural edition that saw the venue filled to the brim.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The concert which is an imitation of South African artiste-cum-producer Cassper Nyovest’s Fill-up the Dome, was organised by 2 Kings Entertainment in partnership with multiple award-winning musician Jah Prayzah.

Although thousands of fans might have turned up for the concert that also featured Jah Prayzah’s friends in the showbiz, among them the grandee of music, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, dancehall sensations Freeman and Killer T, Thamsanqa Moyo, hip-hop artiste Takura, Ex-Q, contemporary singer Sam Dondo, Afro-jazz musician Mbeu, Nutty O and Mc Stansplash, the numbers were by far lower than those who attended the first edition.

There was a great difference at this year’s concert not only in numbers, but also in terms of dressing as there

were no “army uniforms” that used to dominate most of Jah Prayzah’s live concerts.

Previously, many of Jah Prayzah’s concerts resembled a “battlefield” as many of his fans would come clad in the army-like camouflage, the similar attire Jah Prayzah and his band members would be dressed in on the stage.

However, the government has since barred civilians from donning the army-like regalia after it was said to have been widely“abused” by many citizens during the Christmas holiday.

In separate statements, the Zimbabwe National Army and the Zimbabwe Republic Police said people found wearing replicas of army uniforms would be arrested and prosecuted in terms of the law.

Apart from the figures and dressing focus, merrymakers were treated to spectacular performances by the country’s top musicians, who took turns to entertain them on a night to remember as they waved goodbye to year 2016 and welcomed the New Year in style.

Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation band, who performed after Tuku had already electrified the atmosphere, did not disappoint as they managed to maintain the partying mood.

The Mdara Vachauya hitmaker, who performed before closing act Freeman gave a thrilling performance that left guests, among them Mhondoro-Ngezi and Mbare Members of Parliament Mike Gava and Tendai Savanhu respectively, watching in awe and others taking to the dance floor.

The highlight of the show was when Jah Prayzah was joined by Tuku on the stage after he sang the intro of Tuku’s song Munendipasa Manyemwe and they went on to put up a well-choreographed act much to the delight of the crowd.

After the act, Jah Prayzah showered Tuku with praises saying the Tozeza Baba hitmaker was the real grandee of music.

The concert organisers’ spokesperson Dee Nosh said although the fans did not “fill up” the concert as anticipated, they appreciated their support throughout last year.

“As 2 Kings Entertainment, we are pleased to have wrapped up the year in style joined by thousands of music fans, who have continued to support the industry and their favourite local artistes,” Dee Nosh said.