Mobile phone sells out rhino poacher

A SUSPECTED rhino poacher shot, killed and dehorned the endangered species in the Beitbridge area on Christmas Day, but in his excitement forgot his mobile phone at the scene, making it easy for police to track him to his home in Kwekwe.

Godknows Mashame (43) was later found relaxing at his home in Mbizo, Kwekwe, after his mobile phone and three spent cartridges were recovered from the shooting scene.

Police then ransacked Mashame’s house and recovered three .303 rifles, a 12mm shotgun, a 2.2 rifle, two firearm magazines, 71 Emmex explosives, a 12-channel global positioning system, hunter’s torches, eight live rounds and two kudu horns.

Yesterday, Mashame was not asked to plead when he appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Godswill Mavenge, who remanded him in custody to January 16.

The State declined to grant him bail, arguing that Mashame had previously been convicted of similar offences.

The rhino was valued at $120 000.