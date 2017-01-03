Crocodile mauls, kills Binga man

THE Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) has warned against entering unfamiliar water bodies after two men were attacked by crocodiles in separate incidents on New Year’s Eve.

ZimParks spokesperson Caroline Washaya-Moyo said the first incident involved a 56-year-old Binga man who was mauled and killed on the shores of the Zambezi River on December 31.

“The unfortunate incident occurred when the now-deceased was clearing weeds along the Zambezi River so as to add fish feed in preparation for fishing. His body was later found in the water floating,” she said.

The second incident occurred at Lake Chivero where a Porta Farm resident, Trymore Masiwa (31), escaped death by a whisker when he was attacked by a crocodile on December 29.

BY STAFF REPORTER