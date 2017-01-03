Chakoroma stays at Ngezi

NGEZI Platinum Stars’ Caf Confederations Cup campaign got a major boost with Liberty Chakoroma committing himself to the club despite foreign interest.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Chakoroma is one of 27 players the squad registered for the Caf Confederations Cup squad.

His South Africa-based manager James Lunga Meya claimed he had received offers from South African top-flight league sides as well as one from France.

In an interview with NewsDaySports yesterday, Meya, who facilitated Chakoroma’s short stint with South African Premiership side Free State Stars, said the player would sign a new contract at Ngezi.

“We received offers from a number of South African Premiership clubs, I can’t name them, but there is a fellow agent who wanted the player to try his luck at Orlando Pirates and there is a club in France which I can’t name at the moment,’’ he said.

‘’We sat down with the player and we decided that he should stay at Ngezi Platinum Stars for another season since they are playing in Africa. He also told me that he is happy at the club.’’

He said they had learnt lessons from the previous stint at Free State Stars.

“I secured him a contract at Free State Stars, but everything went horribly wrong at the club because there were some issues and he was not given enough game time. So we don’t want to repeat the same mistake, he needs another season at Ngezi Platinum before we can start to look at new offers,’’ Meya said.

Chakoroma yesterday also confirmed that he would sign a new contract. “My manager advised me to sign a new contract, I am doing it tomorrow (today) if everything goes well,’’ he said.

The club also registered Qadar Amin, who was at How Mine last season, as well as the duo of Dominic Mukandi and Godknows Murwira, formerly of Dynamos.

Ngezi Platinum Stars Caf Confederation Cup Squad

Nelson Chadya, Tinashe Matore, Edgar Mhungu, Xolisani Moyo, Qadr Amin, Dominic Mukandi, Maclive Phiri

Liberty Chakoroma, Kelvin Bulaji, Nelson Ketala, Walter Mukanga, Partson Jaure, Edgar Tapera, Tatenda Mchisa, Donald Teguru, Davison Tavari, Terrence Dzukamanja, Keith Murera, Godknows Murwira

Byron Madzokere, Mandla Mlilo, Washington Pakamisa, Malvern Kwinjo, Zivanai Chikwenhere, Knowledge Machona, Michael Charamba, Tichaona Mabvura