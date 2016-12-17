Twine Phiri in $20 000 maintenance suit

By newsday
- December 17, 2016

Former Caps United and Premier Soccer League chairperson, Twine Phiri (49) yesterday appeared before a Harare magistrate facing allegations of defaulting on $20 680 in maintenance fees.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Phiri was remanded to January 11 next year for trial.

The complainant in the matter is his former wife, Keresiya, who resides in Chadcombe, Harare.

The State alleges that in February 2014 at Chitungwiza Civil Court, Phiri was ordered to pay $2 913 maintenance fees monthly for his three children with effect from March of that year.

It is also alleged that the court ordered Phiri to buy school uniforms twice a year for the children and to cater for their medical expenses.

The court was told Phiri paid $3 600 as maintenance fees, medical expenses and uniforms from April this year to November instead of $24 280,34.

classifieds.co.zw ads

Groceries

Property Sales

Electronics

Services

Building

Cars & Vehicles

Vehicle Parts

Health, Beauty

Home, Garden

Commercial

Dating

Jobs

classifieds.co.zw Ads

Groceries & Restaurants

Property Sales, Rentals

Electronics

Services

Building Supplies

Cars & Vehicles

Vehicle Parts & Accessories

Health, Fashion & Beauty

Home, Garden & Leisure

Commercial Supplies

Dating & Friends

Jobs

The State alleges Phiri is in total default of $20 680 as at last month.

Meanwhile, the organiser of the controversial Bob Super Cup basketball tournament, Tendai “T-Burns” Zhakata (45), appeared before the same magistrate for defaulting on $6 000 maintenance fees for his two children.

Zhakata was remanded to January 4 for trial. The complainant in the matter is his ex-wife, Elizabeth.

The State alleges on March 23 last year at Harare Civil Court, Zhakata was ordered by the court to pay $260 maintenance every month for his two children and an additional $40 spousal support to Elizabeth.

Zhakata allegedly failed to pay maintenance for the past 20 months from April last year to November this year and was now in arrears of $6 000.

Anesu Matorofa appeared for the State.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

22 Comments

  1. Willard Mubvumbi

    Unonyura Twine. Pay up please!

    Reply

  2. jukapeneva

    like Janice replied I am amazed that some one able to profit $7317 in a few weeks on the internet. view
    .,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,, http://bit.ly/2ej8Yat

    Reply

  3. Will

    I’ll right away grasp your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link
    or e-newsletter service. Do you’ve any? Please let me know in order that I may just subscribe.
    Thanks.

    Reply

  4. k balachander Latest News

    So now referring full circle reeturning to the person who’s taken oon the role from thee blogging site administrator.

    The readers of the blog are obviously considering the
    overall field of know-how in the blog. Many blog authors is not going to approve an inadequate comment, so you have to accept thee time for it tto add real value and make certain your commet goes
    live.

    Reply

  5. Joie

    Envío de flores a Barcelona, la capital española
    y dónde quieras.

    Reply

  6. historias de terror pasar miedo

    VV. AA.: Antología de cuentos de terror, 3 tomos.

    Reply

  7. frases reflexivas de amor y amistad

    Esta es una recopilación de frases para un padre.

    Reply

  8. website

    Mercadologia multinível no Brasil dos últimos anos. https://olioboard.com/users/beggarnorth43

    Reply

  9. Aquafarm Fish Garden

    We’ve needed to take a step back and focus on answering a number of the most elementary of questions, for instance, what kind of
    feed do I take advantage of in my aquaponic system,”
    he says.

    Reply

  10. Fast Loans Bad Credit

    Set fee payday loans online payday mortgage corporations give you a variety of loans.

    Reply

  11. Sang

    La mejor pluralidad on-line en relojes de pared.

    Reply

  12. http://M.a.na.gement.xz.u.y@badcreditloansdirectlenders.magnoto.com/

    Full a single online type, and have a network of direct lenders evaluate
    your credentials.

    Reply

  13. Earnest

    Análisis de ventas en relojes gps 2017.

    Reply

  14. Georgianna

    To be able to acquire the most effective funeral flowers contact funeral flowers singapore and get floral arrangements the way in which you need it to be.

    Reply

  15. quick loan online uk

    As seen with this revolutionary method to buying capital,
    enterprise lending has changed in recent times; a undeniable fact that new
    entrepreneurs ought to be well conscious of when making an attempt to borrow their first
    business loans.

    Reply

  16. April

    Играйте и выигрывайте с Вулкан игровыми автоматами.

    Reply

  17. Lavonda

    It will if you are playing African Slots!

    Reply

  18. https://purcellwalther3.Picturepush.com/profile

    Онлайн казино на реальные деньги без вложений.

    Reply

  19. situs poker online resmi

    Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment
    (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new
    to everything. Do you have any suggestions for inexperienced blog writers?

    I’d certainly appreciate it.

    Reply

  20. Ian

    2) Chiclayo – Calling All Archeologists.

    Reply

  21. blogiced.ir

    Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon on a daily basis.
    It’s always useful to read content from other writers and practice something
    from other sites.

    Reply

  22. samsun escort

    I got this web page from my friend who shared with me about this web site and now this
    time I am visiting this website and reading very informative content
    at this time.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *