Tender for biometric voter registration kits opens

THE United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and European Union have come to the rescue of the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in securing biometric registration kits and software to be used in developing a new voters’ roll ahead of the 2018 general elections.
BY PAIDAMOYO MUZULU
Opposition parties have for a long time cried foul over Zec’s conduct of elections particularly the control and management of the voters’ roll, which they alleged was being manipulated in favour of Zanu PF.
UNDP yesterday advertised a tender to companies that can supply systems to be used in the new voter registration. The tender value is estimated at $50 million, a figure Zec has repeatedly said it needs to unroll biometric registration during public meetings.
“The procurement services unit of the UNDP, in collaboration with Zec, invites you to submit a bid for the procurement of biometric voter registration kits including software for the electoral processes in Zimbabwe,” the tender notice read.
The tender comes with conditions, according to insiders, which include continuous consultations by Zec with all electoral stakeholders.
Zec has, in the last two months, held a series of consultative meetings with political parties and civil society organisations about the measures being taken in reforming electoral processes in the country.
MDC-T representative, Murisi Zwizwai last month, at one of the meetings, expressed concern over where the biometric registrations kits and software would be sourced, as the issue remained a secret.
The tender bidding would only be done online and would close mid-January.
“Please note that this procurement process is being conducted through an online tendering system of UNDP and solicitation documents can be downloaded from there. Deadline for submission of bids is January 17, 2017,” the advert read.
Vusumuzi wako Mange
The tender is most likely to have some obscure middleman of some ‘thoroughly corrupt organization’ ; watch this space!!!
Jimmy
You have made some really good points there. I looked on the internet for additional information about the issue and
found most people will go along with your views on this website.
sudden hair loss
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a
similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam comments?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you can suggest?
I get so much lately it’s driving me crazy so any help is very much
appreciated.
מסגריה בתל אביב
We should be cautious even though picking a locksmith, as we will need a skilled that
will be ready to securely safe our treasured items.
1940 Tigertail Blvd, Unit 2 Fort Lauderdale, FL 33004. In certain emergency situations, the availability of an expert locksmith in Delta BC is
really helpful for the users.
Микрозайм с минимальным процентом
Деньги до зарплаты киев с 18
лет
Микрозайм с плохой кредитной историей украина
Микрозайм онлайн 50 000
Микрозайм без отказа с плохой кредитной
историей
Кредиты онлайн на карту через интернет
Кредит на карту без відмови
Микрозайм центр
flores rojas sus nombres
Son flores acampanadas, con cuatro pétalos y centro negro.
Mercedes
Cuentos infantiles para tus hijos pequeños.
quitoplan emagrecedor reclame aqui
Alcançar Quitoplan é abundante acessível e sem riscos. http://franceday6.jiliblog.com/10934617/aplicativo-bem-como-acr-scimo-que-fazem-afinar
Daftar Sbbet Bola Sbobet Deposit 50rb
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet
Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, fantastic blog!
instant payday loans
(Non-bank payday lenders typically charge between $1.50 and $2 for every $10.) It additionally fees high interest if
a buyer desires to pay back the loan in installments –
21 percent above prime charge.
aquaponics fish farm
Along with the STEM topics we have now additionally used aquaponics to teach enterprise, health and vitamin, agriculture, entrepreneurship and anatomy.
Isabella
Es la más asequible en la gama de relojes digitales.
kuşadası escort
Hi to all, the contents present at this website are truly amazing for people
knowledge, well, keep up the good work fellows.
brothersirq.net
So what are the advantages of Live Dealer games?
https://Www.mediaasia.lk
После этого интереснее играть по-настоящему.
Teenie Porn Videos
Ӏt іs actually a nice and uѕeful piece of info. I am glpad tһat you shared this uѕeful
informatіon witһ us. Pleɑsе keep us upp to ɗate likе this.
Tһank yⲟu for sharing.
Www.Roofur.com
This is considered to be a very decisive battle.
Jetta
That’s You, and self-belief will keep you there.
sukatogelonline4
permainan judi togel online adalah permainan yang sangat di gemari oleh kebanyakan masyarakat di asia terutama di indonesia, karena dengan adanya permainan judi togel online mereka bisa mendapatkan keuntungan yang banyak dengan mudah tanpa harus membuang banyak waktu, untuk itu apabila anda bergabung juga pastinya banyak bonus yang akan anda dapatkan dalam bermain judi togel online.
untuk informasi cara bermain lebih lanjutnya anda bisa klik link yang ada di bawah ini untuk melihatnya.
agen togel
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this blog and I
am impressed! Very useful info particularly the last part
I care for such information a lot. I was seeking this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
judi bola
Asiabet188 adalah situs agen judi bola online yang melayani daftar sbobet dan taruhan bola terpercaya indonesia lainnya. Kami memberikan layanan untuk anda agar dapat bermain Judi Bola, dengan adanya kami sebagai Agen Judi bola, maka setiap keinginan anda seperti pembukaan ID, withdraw, deposit dalam permainan judi bola dapat anda akses dengan mudah 24 jam online.
Site Bandar Judi Bet Terbesar
Sukabet – Situs judi online dengan pilihan cashback terbesar di masing-masing game. Mainkan aneka permainan judi menarik hanya di situs sukabet. Dan bawa pulang berbagai hadiah menarik seperti motor, smartphone tipe terbaru, peralatan elektronik, serta uang tunai ratusan juta rupiah.
Poker Online Terpercaya
SukaPoker adalah situs judi poker online terbaik se-Asia dan salah satu situs judi online resmi IDN Poker. Situs judi poker dengan tingkat akurasi kemenangan yang besar serta bonus dan hadiah berupa uang rupiah asli yang bisa anda dapatkan secara terus menerus