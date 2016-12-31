Stage set for Fill-Up HICC Concert tonight

MUSIC followers across genres will be in for a treat today as multi-award winning musician Jah Prayzah will be joined by his friends in showbiz at the second edition of the Fill-Up HICC Concert set for the Harare International Conference Centre.

BY ARTS REPORTER

The potentially exciting shutdown gig will feature the grandee of music, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, dancehall sensations Freeman and Killer T, Thamsanqa Moyo, hip-hop artiste Takura, Ex-Q, contemporary singer Sam Dondo, Afro-jazz musician Mbeu, Nutty O, Judgement Yard Sounds, Mc Stansplash, Godfather Templeman and Gary B.

The concert is an imitation of South African artiste-cum-producer Cassper Nyovest’s Fill-up the Dome.

With such a line-up, the giant venue is set to be filled to capacity and music followers will be treated to top-class performances as all the performing artistes on the night have a record of sterling performance at such high-profile concerts.

The Kumbumura Mhute hitmaker, speaking through his manager Keen Mushapaidze,urged fans to come in their numbers to the concert.

“We are urging fans to come in their numbers as we wave goodbye to the year 2016 in style at the Fill-Up HICC Concert. We promise them a surprise package as we cross over into year 2016,” Mushapaidze said.

The concert organisers’ spokesperson Dee Nosh of 2 Kings Entertainment said: “As 2 Kings Entertainment, we are happy to be wrapping the year in style joined by thousands of music lovers who have continued to support the industry and their favourite local artiste. Fans can purchase the concert tickets through swipes and mobile money transfer.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw