MDC-T shuts out ‘briefcase parties’

THE Morgan Tsvangirai-led MDC-T has effectively shut out small opposition parties, saying they were “briefcase parties” which would not add value to the proposed grand coalition ahead of the 2018 general elections.
BY BLESSED MHLANGA
In a tirade, MDC-T spokesperson Obert Gutu took to social media telling off the parties, saying they are not needed in the coalition talks.
“You can hold onto your briefcase political party. Who cares? You will certainly not be missed in a coalition,” he tweeted.
Gutu said his party had seen it prudent to exercise due diligence before engaging other opposition players, as some of them were of “no fixed abode”.
“I’m simply targeting briefcase political parties. There are plenty of them out there. They know themselves. You don’t form a briefcase political party today and thereafter, vociferously clamour for a position in the coalition matrix, just forget it,” he said.
The MDC-T has come under attack from various opposition players after Tsvangirai appeared to cherry pick Joice Mujuru’s Zimbabwe People First and Welshman Ncube’s MDC as his preferred partners in the coalition.
Former High Court judge and interim Zunde leader, Benjamin Paradza, hit back at the MDC-T last week, describing its leadership as self-centred.
“The MDC-T seems to be terribly uncomfortable with the idea of going into a coalition with any political party that does not conform to its agenda and which they do not consider big enough.”
“In order to safeguard their own position, MDC-T is imposing preconditions that must be met to participate in their version of a grand coalition,” he wrote.
People’s Democratic Party deputy president, Kucaca Phulu, attacked the MDC-T for building an axis of exclusion.
At least 13 opposition parties, including the MDC-T, ZimPF and MDC, are toying with the idea of forming a grand coalition and fielding a single presidential candidate to challenge Zanu PF leader President Robert Mugabe in the 2018 presidential race.
Mombs
You can refuse to join hands with the “brief case” parties, but dont dismiss them with scorn. Their votes are also needed.
Lw
Very correct @Mombs
Bernard
They contribute chaos onl
eded
they dnt hve votes in the frst place u cant say we need 1000 votes to win the presidency…….
reallyOne
If you don’t have the confidence to win an election, don’t waste time.
Wezhira wezhara
Paradza just remain quite mwana wekwa Chivi uri kuAustralia zvako. Wakamirirwa nejeri rako kuno kkkkk. Three quarters of these opposition parties are not only briefcase parties but are CIO operatives meant just for destabilization. Remember what they did during that meeting with ZEC.
Murozvi weMbire
you cannot form a party to join coalition vanhu ivavo vanonetsa zvikuru sei nekuti anoda maposition mahombe epamusoro ….. these briefcase parties are only assured of one voted from the founder himself so what can we do with one party …. can you take a 20 litre bucket to Lake Kariba and boast yourself that you have added something on that great river oooh hell NO….. please form your own grand coalition PDP, Zunde, TZ, Renewal whatever that won’t affect Tsvangirai-Mujuru-Ncube coalition ….. Birds of the same feathers flock together. ku coaliton kwavo makaonekwa kuti you can contribute nothing even your votes are not needed. Thank you!
FARAYI MHERE
Tsvangirai and his MDC have every right to go to bed with whom they consider to be the right candidate, if these parties feel they have what it takes to humiliate Tsvangirai then they simply should form their own coalition and do the wonders.Tsingirai FOR PRESIDENT
marve
obert gutu lacks common decency. the mdc does not need a Jonathan moyo copycat
ZPC- PF President
The world is watching!
kutsanzira
biti netupato twenyu batanai muite kapato kamwe mozouya mondiona totangira ipapo
Shingirayi Mhere
a,yaa, iye munhu anomanikidzwa here kuita coalition newaasingade,Biti akatiza Tsvangirayi iye zvino ochemera kuti ngatiite coalition.wakambotizei in the first place,kana aine mafuta acho epolitics ngaamboratidza ega ne number yemavotes aachawana muna 2018 then after that ozopinda mucoalition, iye zvino ngaambomira akadaro,hapana chekuchemera apa mr Biti and friends,Tsvangirayi can even go it alone ,
Gandanga
The ‘briefcase’ parties wants to use the really political parties as springboard for relevance. MDC-T and ZimPF MUST completely SHUT these one person political parties out. Some of these so-called parties are outside the country. We do not confusion come 2018, please!!!!
gregory
Thre thnk kuti Tsvangirai ndewekushandisa.ngavaite yavo coalition
Addmore Gudo
Tsvangirai will never win n election in Zimbabwe, he has made another blunder again!This man is not a leader,must only b a follower for lack of vision &sincerity.Claims will exclude other opposition parties, deemed small & win elections?Does he know well the man called Mugabe,the popularity he has in most rural zimbabwe bcoz of land reforms which benefited most rural folks,with some still considering him a hero bcoz of the liberation war,the sanction propaganda he has splashed everywhere,vote buying by relief food,voter intimidation etc&Tsvangirai has the guts to exclude opposition parties when he has only small&shrinking urban votes
Oracle Solomon
It shows a lot of immaturity and ill logic that some people can rush with hurricane speed to form political parties only to turn around just as quickly and clamour for a coalition of opposition forces. Parties must not be formed for the sole purpose of entering a coalition some day. They should stand up on their own and fight to wrestle power from the incumbent.
Phillip
I like what u say, but don’t force them… you did it alone in 2013. all u have to do is to show up your face again, time is up*** serves must go out to the people…. towns, growth points, rural areas. Do it for the sack of yourself and the country *** stop forcing them! come out with a best idea, they’ll come to you without calling them. you have only one year to remind people that you’re back.
Ndega Zvangu Ufunge
Saka zvoreva here kuti chero angofunga kuita kaBurial Society kake oti ndinofanira kupinda mucoalition.
Ndega Zvangu Ufunge
Ende futi MDC did not get support from people on a silver platter. People’s house were burnt, people were killed and maimed for supporting MDC. To tell its supporters that it now joining with some political entities which mushroomed from nowhere is scandalous, suicidal and daylight betrayal.
munyaradzi
mdc t is right, people with no tested political value should not sneak into government under the guise of a grand coalition.
these political korokozas must be rejected otherwise they will derail the formation of what may be the only solution to our mess.
Addmore Gudo
The left out opposition parties will obviously decampaign him &his coalition ÷ the so called coalition support base leading to a gr breaking loss.Mugabe will finally reinforce his life-presidency he was fooled to adopt by his woman’s league&his youth league at his party masvingo conference,with another resounding win,costing the nation democracy.This man is not leader-only wants the presidency but so badly capable-another blunder again
Inevitable
@Addmore Gudo.
Let it be registered in you that the very “briefcase” political parties left out do not have the requisite currency to divide the vote. Kkkkkkkkkkkkkk. the Bitis, the Egypt Dzinemunenzvas, aiwa guys. chero tapihwa mari to sell the cause of theseinsignificant parties, lets apply brains and see the unassailable realities…..
zvakwana
Zvakwan agrees with MDC-T . We can not have 200 brief case parties jostiling to form coalitions with Morgan. Remember Tsvangirai is not the problem but Mugabe, so why should these parties be talking about MDC-T rather than ZANU PF which has caused havoc for the past 40 Years. These smaller parties are CIO manned and controlled . They are there to cause confusion. Let the MDC-T go it alone and full stop. Those who want a coalition should proceed on their own. They were paid to destroy the MDC-T by causing a split and they failled to destroy it now they want to destroy it from within. No to that . Let them lead parties through news papers and cell phones. After all they went to South Africa wasting donor funds , they should tell us what they agreed on. Those small parties should simply join the MDC-t as ordinary members just like all of us. No free top posts. We cant all be leaders . Let those who are there lead the party into the elections and they support them just like all of us. Why are they so afraid to be ordinary members.
Bob Step Down
Mamwe mapato acho ten amunozivawo neapi nhai vanhu.Biti nevana vatete vake nemwana wasadhunhu wake ndo bato here iroro.Na Simba Makoni namadam vake itori bhato so.Haa musadaro veduwe.Kapfupi Na Ringtone vakatove nevatsigiri kwavo than Biti.
Nokuda
Hey Paradza, how many supporters does Zunde have. Less than 100 and most of them cannot vote as they are overseas.
maware chikato pamhazi
vatadza kupinda mucoalition chero mukadzokera kuzanu pf zvakakunakirai futi hanty chamunoda kuti 2018 is only the battle for two strong parties? musatya coz musangano uyu unoyera uchatonga ugotonga vanoukura vachingoukura
