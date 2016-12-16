Man in court for stealing 7 motorcycles in Harare CBD

A 49-YEAR-OLD suspected serial motorcycle thief yesterday appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa facing seven counts of theft.
BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE
Nafinari Chikonde of Old Tafara was remanded in custody to December 29 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.
Allegations are that on October 7, Clemence Zinakowa parked his motorcycle at corner Mbuya Nehanda and First Street. Upon his return, the motorcycle had vanished.
Further investigations led to Chikonde’s arrest on December 13. Upon his arrest, he was found in possession of another stolen motorcycle and a bunch of duplicate motorcycle keys.
It is also the State’s case that on November 28, Chikonde stole another Jialing J4 motorcycle from Tichareva Musekiwa at the corner Nelson Mandela Avenue and Third Street.
The accused also allegedly pounced on Watson Chirume’s motorcycle on December 2, which was parked in the CBD.
On December 5, Chikonde allegedly stole another motorcycle from Llywelline Chinzara at Corner First Street and Kwame Nkrumah Avenue.
The accused on December 12 allegedly pounced on Ronald Hororo’s Food World motorcycle parked at the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and Third Street.
On December 13, Chikonde allegedly stole another motorcycle belonging to Frank Tapfuma of Joanne Investments, which was parked along Julius Nyerere Way.
On the same day, the accused allegedly stole Hardon Dangarembizi’s motorcycle parked along the same street.
The State alleges Dangarembizi came out of the building, where he was delivering letters after about eight minutes and he
discovered that the motorcycle had been stolen. It is alleged he looked around and saw Chikonde pushing it across Samora Machel Avenue, while wearing his helmet.
Dangarembizi gave chase and asked him why he had stolen his motorcycle. Chikonde tried to escape, but was apprehended by members of the public.
Audrey Chogumaira appeared for the State.
‘Corner Mbuya Nehanda and First Street…’ ndepapi ipapo??
He is worse than dogs and pigs.
COOKE YOU ARE SO OBSERVANT THERE ARE 6 ROADS IN BETWEEN MAY BE IT’S A PLACE INSIDE STATEHOUSE.
