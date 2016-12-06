Live updates: State of the Nation Address 2016

NewsDay gives you live updates of President Robert Mugabe’s State of the Nation address (SONA).The last State of the Nation Address made by the President was in 2015.

OK just a reminder of what President Mugabe said in his last State of the Nation Address,expect anything different?

“A new procurement bill is set to come before the end of the year to tackle corruption”

15:33 ZANU PFPs shout Gushungo while opposition shout back Save as Mugabe walks out. Speech 31 minutes.

15:29 Finished ZANU PF MPs ululate as he walks out.

15:25 Mliswa shouts Makorokoto a Mliswa President.

15:24 Speech ending and President Wishing merry Xmas

15:24 Ends by thanking security sector and opposition MPs interject saying “ko ma Bond Notes” (what about bond Notes).

15:22 Says SADC and AU should stop over dependence on foreign funding

15:22 Says country left marks after charing AU and Sadc.

15:20 PSC in process of abolishing redundant non critical posts to enhance effective quality service.

15:20 Over 69 000 stands to be rolled out.

15:20 Opposition MPs claim some ministers already sleeping

15:19 Grade Seven results show improvement of child mortality rates for under 15’s and reduction of stunting.

15:19 Minimum load shedding due to enhance ment of generation plants

15:19 Appeals for good morals to fight gender based violence.

15:14 Urges government to ensure money availed for women micro finance bank.

15:13 Says due to peace and tranquility looking forward to tourist arrivals of up to 2,5 million up from 900 000.

15:12 Investor friendly measures to be set and good corporate governance and policy consistency to be vigorously pursued.

15:11 Special Economic Zones Bill to facilitate FDI’s.

15:09 Milk production in 2015 drops to 58 million litres against national demand of 120 million litrers

15:07 800 000 to be rolled out to communal farmers under Presidential Input Scheme.

15:07 To date over 200 000 metric tonnes of maize imported and private sector imported 25 000 and development partners contributed $366 million towards mitigate hunger.

15:07Speaks of reforms to promote zero tolerance to corruption

15:07 Says SI 64 enhancing local production and reducing import dependency.Treggers Proplastics immediate beneficiaries.

15:07 President says in line with ZimAsset government introduced several measures to promote agriculture,mining and tourism

15:06 Mutseyami shouts “check speech it might be fake”.Matsotsi(thieves)!

15:01 President Mugabe enters.

15:00 Its 3.00 pm sharp and MPs still waiting for President to appear and announce SONA

14:47 Some ministers and their deputies who rarely attend Parliament sessions are present today to hear SONA.

14:44 Temba Mliswa shouts, “Parliament is bloated and Cabinet is bloated. We need to cut down on numbers because MPs are now scrambling for seats.

14:40 Opposition MPs refuse to give ZANU PF chief whip in Senate Tambudzani Mohadi a seat on their side of benches as MPs jostle for seats

14:25 Speaker informs House that SONA will be announced at 3.00 pm.

14:23 Speaker refuses a point of Order from Musikavanhu MP Prosper Mutseyami in order to announce beginning of SONA

14:19 Maridadi says, “I don’t know whether to withdraw what I said or the prophecy by Prophet Bushiri the man of God

14:17 Maridadi announces in the House saying “with the House fully packed we wish to proffer our congratulations to Mohadi for the prophecy.” Speaker asks him to withdraw

14:10 Doctor Timothy Stamps part of the members of the public that are in Speaker’s gallery to listen to SONA.

14:07 Opposition MPs pass jokes to Home Affairs minister Mohadi saying ‘I receive man of God’ as they wait for Sons. Others call him President Mohadi.

13:54 MPs already occupying seats awaiting SONA address by President Mugabe.

