Drama at Sulu’s wedding

THERE was drama at dendera exponent Sulumani Chimbetu’s highly-publicised wedding on Saturday, when the musician’s former wife, Marigold Mutemasango, tried to block his wedding to Linda Samuriwo at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale.
BY WINSTONE ANTONIO
The ceremony, which had been declared “successful” days before by Prophet Edd Branson of Jesus Generation International Ministry, only went ahead five hours later.
Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, who was supposed to play the “father’s” role to Sulumani, left the venue early while organisers were still trying to get rid of Mutemasango.
Sources privy to the developments said Mutemasango claimed she had obtained court papers stopping the wedding because she had two children with Sulu.
“Sulu was once married to Marigold. So after their divorce, they had several fights at the courts and on Friday, she (Marigold) even pulled all the stops to try and block the wedding by going to the court, but I understand she hit a brickwall, as the marriage certificate is already available for today’s (Saturday) ceremony. It’s only that Marigold is trying to embarrass Sulu on such a special day,” a source said.
“There was no need for her to come today (Saturday) to the ceremony, as the matter was determined on Friday at the court, when the marriage officer dismissed her objection.”
The drama started to unfold when Zimbali Gardens security personnel manning the entrance allowed Mutemasango to enter the venue.
She was driving a blue Mercedes-Benz ML vehicle accompanied by an unidentified lady.
The security team had a torrid time trying to eject Mutemasango, who could be seen communicating on her mobile phone for some time before she later engaged in a long and heated exchange of words with Sulu’s lawyer, Governor Conwell Mtebve.
The scuffle attracted the attention of some of the guests and photographers, before Mutemasango beat a hasty retreat, covering her face with a piece of cloth.
Hours later, Mutemasango returned after having been informed that the bride and groom had arrived at the venue.
This time, she, however, failed to gain entry, as security was beefed up by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who made sure she would not step in.
Chimbetu and Samuriwo then opened a new chapter in their marriage life, as they tied the knot, having been customarily married for the past seven years.
Jah Prayzah and wife, Rufaro, were the best man and girl, respectively, at the wedding, downplaying rumours that the Batai Munhu hitmakers were no longer seeing eye-to-eye.
The bridal team comprised Sulu’s cousins and dendera artistes Tryson and Douglas, his former dancer Francis “Franco Slomo” Dhaka, and Tanaka Sithole.
It was a double delight for Sulu, as he went on to launch his much-awaited sixth album titled Jamboree, on the same day at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.
The launch, which also served as an after-party for those who failed to attend the wedding — which was strictly by invite, was however, not well-attended.
toti
marrygold ane mukaka vadhara!
Cde Mzvinavhu(Prof)
We can imagine if the dignitaries who had ben invited have attended!
tendai chaminuka
Asi vaMtukudzi had other pressing issues.Even though does a father abandon his son at such a moment.Inconsiderate dadSulu should have chosen Hosaih Chipanga as dad.
inini
kkkk hakuna baba vakadai
nyika
zvakaoma a big lesson not to fool around nevana vevanhu
nyika
dont divorce kana uchada munhu kwete kuzouya pamuchato pawakarambwa kuzvinyadzisa nhai kuramba uchingokundikana kkkkkkkk uchamudi iwe wakasiyana naye.always make the best decisions in marriage usazoita saana mararagold
Divergent Views
Divorce doesn’t mean that someone was fooling around with girls, but it usually comes out as a result of failure to compromise on both parties, incompatibility of the two and at times sheer lack of respect amongst a host of other factors. So, that Sulu divorced with Marigold should not be used as a yardstick to say Sulu was sleeping around as Nyika pondered. As far as this case is concerned according to the article, this Marigold lady is totally wrong and can be sued at law. However, it would be good for Sulu and wife to ignore her, for their own good and peace.
Dogtown
Ooooh it was shame Marigold Mutemasango she isn’t grown up women . Why did she choose to appear at the wedding other than to try and reconcile with Sulu before the marriage, I think she is a prostitute like Tafadzwa Macheso. But I am sure she s silly
manex
ndo heya heya yacho here nhai sulu
Unondidii
kana wakarambwa wakarambwa, buvuma kurambwa
Chitambo
The Brides chief assistant is called a Maid of Honour NOT a Bestgirl. (Hakuna chinhu chakadaro). The rest of the ladies in the bridal team are called Bridesmaids. The Bestman is the Grooms assistant. Kana usina kunda kwaTsambe huszi kuenda kuskurubahwi……….!
musoro
mary gold ndinomusupporter ini coz i was once in her situation so hapana chamukugwauta apa atori correct pazvinhu zvake
Mudhara
iwe utoriwo murwere zvako, ku supporter hubenzi ihwohwo? get a life mhan nxah
b hope
so if we are to analyze,can we say the wedding was the best according to Proghet Edd Branson? aiwa kungobvunzawo!
b hope
so if we are to analyze,can we say the wedding was the best according to what Prophet Edd Branson had predicted?
tafadzwa
where was allan was he not supposed to be his father
ndoro
Sure iyoyo where was Allan. If he didnt attend that is a bad sign from a father figure.
peee
marigold ndiye munhu arikurwadziwa zvakapfurikidza mwero
sir alex
No wonder why Grace and Emmerson cancelled their invitation. Vakato piwa tip nevakomana kuti zvakadhakwa musaende kumuchato. Tuku akarova bara kutiza wena.kllkkkk
gie
tipeiwo video racho ma1 heya heya
give
pakaipa uuuum
musa dhenyula
Tuku anenge aitemawo pana Marigold apa.Why leave in a huff?Chete kungoti ndezvevanhu vemaband you cannot really understand their industry.But i doubt if there are ethics there.No wonder why most parents where against the 5 litre Olivine cooking oil container.Magitare kkkkkk.
