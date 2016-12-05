Drama at Sulu’s wedding

THERE was drama at dendera exponent Sulumani Chimbetu’s highly-publicised wedding on Saturday, when the musician’s former wife, Marigold Mutemasango, tried to block his wedding to Linda Samuriwo at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The ceremony, which had been declared “successful” days before by Prophet Edd Branson of Jesus Generation International Ministry, only went ahead five hours later.

Music superstar Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi, who was supposed to play the “father’s” role to Sulumani, left the venue early while organisers were still trying to get rid of Mutemasango.

Sources privy to the developments said Mutemasango claimed she had obtained court papers stopping the wedding because she had two children with Sulu.

“Sulu was once married to Marigold. So after their divorce, they had several fights at the courts and on Friday, she (Marigold) even pulled all the stops to try and block the wedding by going to the court, but I understand she hit a brickwall, as the marriage certificate is already available for today’s (Saturday) ceremony. It’s only that Marigold is trying to embarrass Sulu on such a special day,” a source said.

“There was no need for her to come today (Saturday) to the ceremony, as the matter was determined on Friday at the court, when the marriage officer dismissed her objection.”

The drama started to unfold when Zimbali Gardens security personnel manning the entrance allowed Mutemasango to enter the venue.

She was driving a blue Mercedes-Benz ML vehicle accompanied by an unidentified lady.

The security team had a torrid time trying to eject Mutemasango, who could be seen communicating on her mobile phone for some time before she later engaged in a long and heated exchange of words with Sulu’s lawyer, Governor Conwell Mtebve.

The scuffle attracted the attention of some of the guests and photographers, before Mutemasango beat a hasty retreat, covering her face with a piece of cloth.

Hours later, Mutemasango returned after having been informed that the bride and groom had arrived at the venue.

This time, she, however, failed to gain entry, as security was beefed up by the Zimbabwe Republic Police, who made sure she would not step in.

Chimbetu and Samuriwo then opened a new chapter in their marriage life, as they tied the knot, having been customarily married for the past seven years.

Jah Prayzah and wife, Rufaro, were the best man and girl, respectively, at the wedding, downplaying rumours that the Batai Munhu hitmakers were no longer seeing eye-to-eye.

The bridal team comprised Sulu’s cousins and dendera artistes Tryson and Douglas, his former dancer Francis “Franco Slomo” Dhaka, and Tanaka Sithole.

It was a double delight for Sulu, as he went on to launch his much-awaited sixth album titled Jamboree, on the same day at Belgravia Sports Club in Harare.

The launch, which also served as an after-party for those who failed to attend the wedding — which was strictly by invite, was however, not well-attended.

