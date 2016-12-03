Champions Caps parade trophy

NEWLY-CROWNED 2016 Castle Lager Premier Soccer league champions Caps will celebrate their fifth league title with a trophy parade in Harare today.

BY SPORTS REPORTER

Caps United won their first league title since 2005 on the final day of the season last weekend after defeating Chapungu, beating FC Platinum to the gong by just two points.

A statement by club chief executive officer, Cuthbert Chitima yesterday shows that the club will parade the trophy in various centres in the capital.

“Caps United Football Club would like to advise all its valued stakeholders that there will be a trophy parade this Saturday on December 3, 2016. The trophy display will be done in various shopping centres or locations starting in Mabvuku, Chitungwiza, Machipisa, Mbare and finishes intensively in the Harare central business district,” read part of the press statement.

Caps trophy Parade Programme:

7.30am – Arrival of various stakeholders at Caps United Head Offices in Eastlea

8:00 am – Departure to Mabvuku

9:00-9:45am – Mabvuku

10:15am-11:15am – Chitungwiza

12:00noon-12:45pm – Machipisa

12:10-1:00pm – Mbare

2:00-4:00pm – Harare CBD

