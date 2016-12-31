Soldier accused of raping stepdaughter

A 56-YEAR-OLD member of the Zimbabwe National Army appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court yesterday facing allegations of raping his 11-year-old stepdaughter.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The suspect, who could not be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim, was remanded in custody to January 10 next year by magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti-Guwuriro.

State allegations are that on January 25 last year, the complainant’s mother went to visit her grandmother in Kuwadzana, Harare, leaving the child at home together with her two younger sisters.

Later in the day, the soldier allegedly invited the girl into his bedroom, raped her once and ordered her not to disclose the matter.

The complainant allegedly went outside the room to where her other two sisters were seated and informed them of her ordeal, but they resolved to keep it under wraps.

The State further alleges that sometime in March of the same year, the suspect raped her again after being sent to collect a bucket in his bedroom.

The matter only came to light on December 26 this year when the complainant allegedly called her biological father, who was in Plumtree and told him what had happened.

The complainant’s father immediately travelled to Harare and took his daughter to the police station the following day, leading to the suspect’s arrest.

Audry Chogumaira appeared for the State.