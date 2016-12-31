Meet Zim’s most talented model

THE constant criticism and denial in the lenses of a society that does not accept modelling as a profession did not discourage Nancy Dzviti from pursuing her dream as a model.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Dzviti overlooked the criticism associated with modelling and launched her career in 2012 when she signed with Model Management International Agency.

In an interview with NewsDay Weekender, the 24-year-old Kuwadzana-based Dzviti said while some people might view modelling negatively, she will soldier on to develop her career to achieve her goals.

Besides her passion for modelling, which seems to be showing positive results as she won the Most Talented Model award at the recently held second edition of the Zimbabwe Models Awards, Dzviti has even taken her career to another level by venturing into acting.

“I launched my modelling career as a commercial and fashion model doing promotional and marketing jobs which also included shoots. Two years later I struck a lucrative deal and became an actress with my first commercial production being Wenera where I acted as Zaza,” Dzviti said.

“I have also featured in one of the first science fiction movie called Amalgamated The Don of Legends as Omega (The girl with powers to control Ora). I am also part of the cast in two African movies titled Failed Sacrifice and My Choice done by Royal Film Enter10ment.”

Apart from her acting roles, Dzviti has also featured in the music video In My Arms by pop artiste Daniel Jenkins featuring hip-hop sensation Tehn Diamond.

Dzviti is studying for a Bachelors degree in Marketing Management with Zimbabwe Open University.