Wife bashed for blocking hubby’s girlfriend from entering bedroom

A PRISON officer based at Chikurubi Prison Training Centre appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with physically abusing and assaulting his wife, accusing her of blocking his mistress from entering their matrimonial bedroom.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Wellington Gotekwa was granted $50 bail and remanded to January 17 next year when he appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

Allegations are that on December 24 this year at around 7pm, Gotekwa brought his girlfriend and her sister home and ushered them into the lounge room.

He later allegedly gave his visitors some T-shirts and asked them to go into his bedroom to put them on.

As Gotekwa’s unnamed girlfriend and her sister proceeded to the bedroom, the complainant, Enia, rushed to the door and blocked it.

This allegedly angered Gotekwa who, in a fit of rage, assaulted her before their neighbours rushed to the scene to rescue her.