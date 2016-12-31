Navigation

You are here: Home News Wife bashed for blocking hubby’s girlfriend from entering bedroom

Wife bashed for blocking hubby’s girlfriend from entering bedroom

December 31, 2016 in News

A PRISON officer based at Chikurubi Prison Training Centre appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with physically abusing and assaulting his wife, accusing her of blocking his mistress from entering their matrimonial bedroom.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Wellington Gotekwa was granted $50 bail and remanded to January 17 next year when he appeared before magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

Allegations are that on December 24 this year at around 7pm, Gotekwa brought his girlfriend and her sister home and ushered them into the lounge room.

He later allegedly gave his visitors some T-shirts and asked them to go into his bedroom to put them on.

As Gotekwa’s unnamed girlfriend and her sister proceeded to the bedroom, the complainant, Enia, rushed to the door and blocked it.

This allegedly angered Gotekwa who, in a fit of rage, assaulted her before their neighbours rushed to the scene to rescue her.

2 Responses to Wife bashed for blocking hubby’s girlfriend from entering bedroom

  1. Fred Misi December 31, 2016 at 9:52 am #

    If you no longer love her, let her go. Don’t humiliate or subject her to any form of violence her, please!

    Reply
  2. Bwedebwese January 1, 2017 at 3:18 pm #

    Cruelty against prisoners now used on wife. He needs jail before counselling.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Our Partners:

© 2017 NewsDay Zimbabwe. All Rights Reserved.

DMMA logo