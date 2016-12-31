Hwange man lands in jail over poached game meat

A 31-YEAR-OLD Hwange villager has landed himself a three-month jail term after he spoiled his family with poached kudu meat on Christmas Day.

BY STAFF REPORTER

Thabani Shoko (31) was on Tuesday sentenced on his own plea of guilty to contravening Section 59(b) of the Parks and Wildlife Act, which forbids the removal of game meat from one place to another without a permit from the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks).

Hwange provincial magistrate Sharon Rosemani heard that Shoko was arrested on Christmas Day after he was found in possession of 10kg of dried game meat, some of which he was selling to truck drivers at Cross, Dete.

Shoko admitted to have poached the meat in Sinamatella in the vast Hwange National Park.

Meanwhile, ZimParks spokesperson Caroline Washaya-Moyo has warned against the illegal harvesting and selling of the flame lily flower which is a protected species.

The flame lily is a specially protected indigenous plant and illegal possession of the plant species attracts a hefty fine and custodial sentence.

The flame lily is a beautiful common flower normally found during summer.