Epworth tenant jailed for stabbing landlord

A 30-YEAR-OLD Epworth man was yesterday sentenced to six years’ imprisonment for stabbing his landlord following a brawl over gossiping.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

Archiford Chikwanda, who was convicted of attempted murder, will, however, serve a three-year prison term after half of his sentence was suspended on condition of good behaviour.

In passing sentence, Harare regional magistrate Themba Kuwanda said Chikwanda deserved a custodial term because he tried to kill his landlord over trivial matters which could be solved through dialogue.

The court heard that on September 22 this year, the complainant, Robert Muzanenhamo, arrived home shortly before midday and as he was unlocking his bedroom door, Chikwanda accused him of spreading rumours that the latter was in the habit of fighting his wife.

When Muzanenhamo denied the allegations, a fistfight broke out and in the ensuing melee, Chikwanda pulled out an Okapi knife and stabbed the former in the abdomen.

Neighbours then rushed to the scene and effected a citizens’ arrest on Chikwanda and handed him over to the police, while Muzanenhamo was rushed to Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Valerie Ngoma appeared for the State.