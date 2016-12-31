Bogus cops jailed for extortion, impersonation

THREE bogus police officers who mounted several illegal roadblocks near Bubi along the Harare-Beitbridge Road recently ran out of their luck and got arrested.

BY OWN CORRESPONDENT

Albert Bako (25), Blessing Moyo (25) and Tanaka Mino (19) were last week slapped with a 14-month jail term each for extortion and impersonation when they appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Langton Mukwengi.

They, however, had four months of their sentences suspended on condition they pay R3 700 restitution to the complainant, while 12 months were set aside on condition of good behaviour.

Their luck ran out on December 14 this year when they extorted R3 700 from a suspected smuggler they stopped 70km from Beitbridge.

Armed with a fake police identity card, they stopped the car and told the driver they were detectives from the Border Control and Minerals Unit.

They demanded R3 700 and the motorist paid the money, but drove to the nearest roadblock where he reported the matter.

The trio was arrested at the scene.

Misheck Guwanda prosecuted.