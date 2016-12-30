Mujuru rekindles bond notes fight

OPPOSITION Zimbabwe People First leader Joice Mujuru has kept her anti-bond notes fight alive, with the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) yesterday inviting her to submit her heads of arguments in the matter where she is challenging the legality of the surrogate currency.
by Everson Mushava
The ConCourt has given Mujuru a 15-day ultimatum to submit her heads of argument in “terms of Practice Direction No 2 of 2013”.
The submission of heads of argument will enable the ConCourt to set a date on which Mujuru’s challenge would be heard before a full bench.
“In terms of Practice Direction No 2 of 2013, the applicant is required to file heads of argument within 15 days from the date of service of the letter,” the letter from the ConCourt registrar read.
“In terms of paragraph 9(11), the respondent is required within 10 days of receiving the applicant’s heads of argument to file with the registrar its heads of argument. Please not that if you fail to comply with the above, the application shall be regarded as abandoned and shall be deemed to have been dismissed.”
Four months ago, Mujuru approached the ConCourt challenging the introduction of bond notes, but the court ruled that her contestation was premature because the surrogate currency was not yet in circulation.
The court advised her to wait and file her challenge after the notes had hit the streets.
Government last month introduced bond notes to ease the cash shortages and Reserve Bank governor John Mangudya last week revealed that about $29 million worth of the currency was already in circulation.
In her court challenge, Mujuru cited President Robert Mugabe, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, Mangudya and Attorney-General Prince Machaya as respondents.
Several citizens, including businessman Freddy Mutandah, have also approached the courts seeking to block the introduction of the bond notes, arguing the move was a subtle way of bringing back the long-discarded Zimbabwe dollar.
shake them hard moms!
It is worth pursuing this mother but you have failed to convince me since you were chucked out of ZANU PF. 1. you have a limited knowledge of policy despite your 34 years serving the GoZ in different capacities including being the VP, a position you never deserved 2. You were in your comfort zone until you were chased out of that party. 3. As ZANU PF always say, your part is a colletion of frustrated ZANU PF members and a few opportunists. if you still have ambitions of retaining into the political field, please do so in a new and inferior capacity and learn how to govern first. Democracy and governance is just rhetoric to you, the meaning has been taken away from you and you will never entrench it into your ideology.
You can agree with me that this country needs a different set of contemporary leaders to get us out of this messy that you co-created. We respect you and your colleagues for liberating the country. the only problem you had is that you wanted to use the same tact to run the economy. You should have had an understanding that you created an opportunity for growth and allow other people grounded in governance principles to run the race. This could be a greater nation today. I can go on and on.