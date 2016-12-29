Typhoid cases soar

ALMOST 40 people had by yesterday approached Harare’s health facilities with typhoid symptoms as the threat of an outbreak looms large.
BY MUNESU NYAKUDYA
Authorities in the capital confirmed the worrying trend which follows the Christmas Day death of a teenage girl, who reportedly succumbed to the now rare tropical disease.
Council spokesperson Michael Chideme told NewsDay in an interview yesterday that he had visited the local authority’s health facilities which he said had recorded a steady increase in typhoid cases.
“As of this afternoon, we have recorded about 39 cases and there is a possibility that by the end of the day we might have more,” Chideme said.
He said nine people who were admitted for treatment on Christmas Day continued to be under observation and were receiving “special treatment”.
According to Chideme, following the girl’s death, authorities in Harare deployed health officials in the poor neighbourhood of Mbare where raw sewage continues to flow and identified a borehole as the source of the latest outbreak.
“We are disinfecting the area and dechoking all blocked sewers. We are also encouraging all people with symptoms to visit available medical facilities,”he said.
Chideme was, however, quick to point out that the city was still investigating blood samples to ascertain whether the diarrhoeal outbreak was “really typhoid”.
“We still haven’t confirmed yet if it is really a typhoid outbreak, the blood culture results which confirm that will be out by tomorrow [today].”
Over 4 000 people died of cholera in 2008 and since then Harare has continued to struggle with bouts of tropical disease outbreaks.
Harare’s old sewerage reticulation system was installed by the Rhodesian government over 50 years ago and was initially meant to cater for a far smaller population than the estimated four million inhabitants currently calling the capital city home.
Interference from central government has not made things any easier for city fathers with piling garbage as well as lack of running water some of the greatest threats to health in Harare.
first you say you have identified a borehole as the source then you are not yet sure if its typhoid. also did it need someone to die for you to do something. what about in other areas you will only respond when someone dies. it used to be a norm that drains are cleared before the onset of the rains.
they never run short of silly explanations,poor government,poor people.
Will we ever be proactive? Every year there must be an outbreak of ‘ancient’ diseases in our modern times in our capital city managed by city fathers who pay themselves five-digit salaries. Same bull shit different year !!! And we are not ashamed of ourselves. My foot !!!
We have completely failed both at govt and local govt level. The pipes we are using today were installed some 50 something yrs ago by the British. The best we could do since we are failures and looters is to let the British recolonise us. By recolonise us, the British will set up new infrastructure, build roads, houses, etc.
We should thank the British for colonising us becoz right now the sewer and water pipes installed by the colonisers are still being used today.
SHAME 0N US.
Shame on us.
Indeed Tramposo, that’s the naked and painful truth and seems the only sensible way out of the mess.
The scary thing is the next stop for this disease is the CBD. Have you seen the state of the streets and the bus stops. 4th Street bus terminus is an absolute mess. The council have lost control of these public places and the presence of filth and the smell of urine is pervasive. To compound this the place is packed with people selling food in the open. 36 years and the government has done nothing for the water infrastructure and have tied the hands of the local councils
As blacks we have totally failed, return of Middle ages diseases, typhoid in HRE. Soon it will be cholera