Love-struck soldier loses gun at sex nest

Soldiers from 1 Independent Battalion yesterday allegedly went on the rampage, beating up civilians in Beitbridge after their colleague lost a firearm while having sex in the bush.

by OWN CORRESPONDENT

The armed uniformed soldier was seen taking a woman to the bushy south-western side of Dulivhadzimo.

While the two lovebirds were lost in each other’s glory, thieves pounced on them and stole the firearm, an AK 47 assault rifle temporarily abandoned for newly-found pleasure.

National police spokesperson Chief Superintendent Paul Nyathi said he had not been informed of the development.

“I am not even aware of that,” Nyathi said in an interview yesterday.

In search of the firearm soldiers’ randomly assaulted suspects, sources at the Dulivhadzimo bus terminus said.

“They beat up anyone they suspected,”a man who refused to be identified said.

Army spokesperson, Alpheus Makotore was not reachable for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, an airborne South African police patrol last Friday intercepted villagers from Beitbridge East assisting smugglers to tow a vehicle through a flooded Limpopo River.

Daring villagers, in an act fit only for fiction adventure movies, enspanned donkeys to pull the partially submerged Toyota D4D Double Cab vehicle.

“Both the smugglers and the villagers fled when they saw the police helicopter hovering above them,” Limpopo provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said yesterday.

“The Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba, flying in a police helicopter intercepted the smuggling of a vehicle from South Africa into Zimbabwe.”

Mojapelo said all suspects fled into Zimbabwe, but police managed to pull out the vehicle they established was reported stolen from KwaZulu Natal Province.

It took the police four hours to remove the vehicle from the water, Mojapelo said.

“The suspects abandoned the five donkeys they had been using and the vehicle in the middle of the river,” Mojapelo said.