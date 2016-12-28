Jah Prayzah, club owner disappoint revellers

HIGH-FLYING contemporary musician Jah Prayzah disappointed his fans in Gokwe, when he staged a four-hour performance at Club Junior, which left revellers that had parted with $5 as entrance fee fuming.

BY DESMOND CHINGARANDE

The fans said they felt short-changed as they thought the Mdhara Vachauya hitmaker was going to perform longer than that during his first visit to the sleepy cotton farming outpost Gokwe this year.

The musician stepped onto the stage at 11pm to a rousing welcome by revellers, who had been waiting in anticipation since the early hours of the evening, but winded his performance at 3am the following morning, much to the revellers’ chagrin.

A disappointed fan, Solomon Muganda, told NewsDay he felt cheated by the popular artiste after paying $5, which is quite a fortune in rural Gokwe.

“He robbed us of our hard-earned money. He cannot perform for less than four hours on an exorbitant entrance fee of $5 during this cash crisis period. It’s unfair. Gokwe is not Harare,” the reveller fumed.

Another one, Shepherd Makumbira, who said he had travelled from Zhombe for the show, expressed his dismay, saying the popular musician was becoming “big headed”.

Club Junior owner Jacob Sundawo, however, said he was pleased with the fans’ patience after they waited for a long period for the musician to perform.

He said although they would have wanted Jah Prayzah to play for longer, they could not afford the charge.

Despite that the show was short, Jah Prayzah put up a polished performance playing songs from his latest album Mdhara Vachauya and other tracks from previous albums.

Band manager Keen Mushapaidze expressed his joy with the capacity crowd and said the band was solidifying its position as the band of the moment in the country.

“Despite the delay, we are delighted by the attendance and this encourages us to frequently visit the area and we never let our guard down on live performances as this is the mainstay of our band’s survival,” he said.