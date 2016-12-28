Govt warned against health funds

Stakeholders in the health sector have warned the government against diverting money that will be contributed to the health levy through the proposed 5% airtime tax, which becomes effective next week, saying this will erode the confidence of the public.

by VENERANDA LANGA

The stakeholders told NewsDay the levy must only benefit the health sector instead of diverting it to finance a political party or to pay civil servants’ salaries.

During the 2017 National Budget statement, Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa announced that all economically active individuals must contribute towards funding health services.

He proposed to introduce a health fund levy of 5 cents for every dollar of airtime and mobile data, under the theme, Talk, Surf and Save a Life, adding the fund will go towards procurement of drugs and equipment.

Health and Child Care Parliamentary Portfolio Committee chairperson Ruth Labode said the levy was a welcome development as it would enable central hospitals to procure drugs and theatre equipment.

“Theatres at some health institutions could not operate and were closing down and that fund will help to re-equip them,” Labode said.

“The only challenge is that the 5% must not disappear and I hope Chinamasa will come up with proper management of that fund so that it is administered like the Aids levy which went to the National Aids Council.”

Labode said strict monitoring measures must be adopted with the fund, adding the challenges with having a body to administer the levy will be that it will then need fully-fledged staff that will draw salaries.

“The Health minister David Parirenyatwa needs to consult stakeholders to discuss how that levy can be managed efficiently. We need to have the fund audited by external auditors every six months,” she said.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike said it was good Zimbabwe was finally coming up with innovative strategies to resuscitate the comatose health sector.

“What is important now is to ensure the fund is ring-fenced so that it is used for health purposes. The challenge is implementation because government has a culture of indiscipline with funds. We do not want a situation whereby the fund is then used for civil servants’ salaries,” Rusike said.

He said given the disappointing $282 million allocation to the Health ministry (8,2%) of the 2017 $4,1 billion budget, the health levy will help replenish health services where most clinics and hospitals do not even have

ambulances.