Engineering company sues How Mine $133k over debt

A BULAWAYO engineering firm is seeking over $133 200 from How Mine for unpaid goods and services.

BY SILAS NKALA

Whitesite Engineering filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court on December 9 citing Bulawayo Mining Company (Pvt) Limited as the defendant.

“The plaintiff’s claim against defendant is for payment of the sum of $133 237,35 being an amount due and owing for goods sold and delivered and services rendered to Metallon Gold Zimbabwe (Private) Limited trading as How Mine which debt by agreement of the parties was assumed by the defendant a subsidiary of Metallon Gold Zimbabwe (Private) Limited in or about June 2016,” the summons in part read.

In its declaration of the claim, the engineering company submitted that sometime in 2015 it supplied goods and services to Metallon Gold Zimbabwe trading as How Mine, it being the holding company of the defendant.

“Sometime in June 2016 with the consent of the plaintiff, Metallon Gold Zimbabwe ceded its obligation to the defendant (Bulawayo Mining Company) which also accepted liability towards plaintiff in the sum of $143 237, 35 for goods sold and delivered and services rendered aforesaid as said,” the declaration read.

“Of the sum set out, defendant paid $10 000 leaving a balance of $133 237, 35 which amount despite demand defendant has failed or neglected to pay.”