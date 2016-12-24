Economic hardships threaten poultry production

POULTRY production in Zimbabwe is seen tumbling 1% to 115 000 metric tonnes (mt) in 2016 due to economic hardships bedevilling the nation as well as cheap imports, says the latest report from the Zimbabwe Poultry Association (ZPA) .

BY MTHANDAZO NYONI

Information gathered from ZPA revealed that after six years of impressive growth, Zimbabwe’s broiler industry, the largest meat industry sub-sector, has experienced negative growth for the second-year running.

The association noted that estimated broiler meat production in the first nine months of 2016 was down 1% over the same period in 2015.

“If this trend continues into the last quarter of 2016, the industry projects a further decline in broiler meat production from 116 000mt achieved during 2015 to 115 000mt this year,” read part of the report.

“There are disturbing market signals threatening the stability of the poultry industry, which has been instrumental in ensuring speedy recovery of Zimbabwe’s self-sufficiency in meat requirements since 2009.”

The report noted that as broiler meat retail prices fell below production costs, this has had a knock-on effect of increased stockholding of broiler meat by poultry abattoirs.

It also revealed that day-old chick sales were flat and many small-scale chicken farmers have gone out of business — all worrying symptoms of a looming crisis in the once vibrant poultry industry.

“Whilst economic hardships have eroded consumer spending power during the second half of 2016, the industry is gravely concerned about unfair competition from illegally imported poultry meat that is also contributing to the decline in sales of Zimbabwean poultry products,” it said.

Zimbabwe imported about 1,5 million kilogrammes of chicken valued at $800 000 from its southern neighbour South Africa between January and September last year, figures it said were not captured in local trade statistics, but were recorded by the South African Revenue Service.