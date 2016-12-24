BCC sue company over rates arrears

ELNIR Agencies (Pvt) Limited is being sued by the Bulawayo City Council over outstanding rates of over $46 300.

BY SILAS NKALA

“The plaintiff’s claim is against the defendant for payment of $46 364, 17 being arrears on owners’ rates due by the defendant as the registered owner of a property known as Stand 14 997 Donnington West Bulawayo within plaintiff’s administration area which arrears are for the period April 2009 to November 2016,” the summons read.

“Interest at 6% per annum from the date each amount was due to the date of full payment. Costs of suit on an attorney and client scale.”

In its declaration of the claim, council submitted that the defendant is registered owner of the property.

“For the period from April 2009 to November 2016 the defendant accumulated arrears for the owner’s charges in the total sum of $46 364, 17 which account is still outstanding in breach of its statutory obligation. The said sum is due and payable monthly,” the summons said.

The council said the company’s failure to pay has negatively impaired its operations and service delivery such as roads maintenance, refuse collection, provision of clean water and other essential services.”

Council said even after being served with a letter of demand the company, though it acknowledged its debt and promised to pay, remained silent in settling the arrears in question.

The company is yet to respond to the summons.