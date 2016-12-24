AMHVoices: No Christmas for the poor after Chinamasa budget

THE 2017 National Budget presented by Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa recently is a clear warning that the Zanu PF government has failed and the ruling party has no immediate plans to solve the challenges confronting the people of Zimbabwe.

Concerned Citizen

There is nothing to celebrate about the budget, as it will only further worsen the plight of the people at a time when hundreds of companies have or are closing down and thousands of workers rendered jobless.

Instead of presenting new ideas on how to revive the ailing economy and provide relief to long-suffering citizens, Chinamasa’s budget was another damp squib that does not inspire confidence to a hopeless nation.

His presentation shows that the government is clueless on how to turn around the economy, which is in free fall.

As long as there is no clarity and consistency on the indigenisation law, there will not be any meaningful investment flowing into the country.

It is absurd that a government, which is failing to provide leadership in managing the economy, now finds it convenient to blame its workers for the country’s woes.

We cannot have a budget where 80% goes towards salaries of government workers.