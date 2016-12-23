Upcoming dancehall artiste cries foul

UPCOMING dancehall artiste Munashe Tonderai Musakwa, aka Organised, has bemoaned the lack of recognition of upcoming artistes in music circles.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

Musakwa told NewsDay yesterday that upcoming Zimdancehall artistes would relish an opportunity to be included in some mega Zimdancehall festivities such as the Sting and to receive more airplay on radio.

“I wish to be involved in some of the biggest events in the dancehall arena such as Sting, where I will get to mix with professionals and gain exposure. My biggest cry, however, is on the need to get more airplay on radio stations,” he said.

Musakwa said it was a struggle to survive in the music industry considering the economic crisis the country was facing.

The musician said he drew inspiration from a mixture of local and international artistes including Seh Calaz, Celsius, Vbyz Cartel and Bob Marley.

“My biggest inspiration is centred on these great men, not forgetting my father who always played reggae. I grew up listening to reggae artistes and I reached a point where I sang along to their tunes,” Musakwa said.

The musician might have succeeded in tasting success when his song Tenda, off his album Nhamo Ndisiye, was aired

five consecutive times by a communal radio station, Jam Rock, based in the United Kingdom.

Some of the themes explored in the songs include the social wellbeing of people in terms of the economy and the issues that hinder youths from developing.

Musakwa has taken part in various projects that include the national Zim Talent Show.