No dollars, no deal

DYNAMOS full back Ocean Mushure is demanding payment of an outstanding $8 000 signing on fee first before he can commit himself to a new deal with the premier Soccer League giants.

BY TAWANDA TAFIRENYIKA

Mushure has been linked with a move to bitter city rivals Caps United with his contract at Dynamos expiring at the end of the month.

DeMbare have opened negotiations with players that are soon to be out of contract as they desperately seek to wade off rival suitors of some of their stars.

But their bid to tie down the team’s vice-captain and influential full-back has been stalled, with the

$8 000 debt from the last deal being the sticking point.

Mushure told NewsDaySports that he would only enter into a new deal with the Glamour Boys upon payment of the outstanding fee.

“I met with the club leadership over a contract extension and I asked them to pay me the outstanding fee from the previous deal which is about $8 000 before we can sign a new deal,” Mushure said.

“The club committed itself to settling the debt and once that is done it paves way for a new contract. By next week I am sure we will have settled everything. I am committed to playing for Dynamos again, but I just want that issue to be sorted out,” he added.

Some of the players that are understood to have been called up by Dynamos management include goalkeeper Tatenda Mukuruva, Soccer Star of the Year finalist Godknows Murwira and Brett Amidu.

The players, including skipper Stephen Alimenda all have their contracts coming to an end on December 31.

Amidu, has also been reported to be a subject of interest from Caps United and FC Platinum.

Reports, however, suggest that the highly-rated 20-year-old prefers to remain at Dynamos where he thinks he can develop better and attract interest from foreign clubs.

Mukuruva is also believed to have given Dynamos an ultimatum that they should first settle what they owe him from the last contract in signing on fees before he can sign a new one.

Dynamos used to get funding from their principal sponsors BancABC to sign players, but the sponsorship contract with the bank expires at the end of the month leaving the Harare giants stranded and desperate.

DeMbare is in danger of losing some of its best players if they fail to yield to the players’ demands like what happened last season.

Last season, they lost Blessing Moyo and Ronald Chitiyo to Harare City, while their captain Augustine Mbara joined Highlands Park in South Africa as the Harare giants struggled to tie the players down to new deals.

The Glamour Boys had a largely poor season finishing in fifth place in the championship race and are hoping for better fortunes next term.

Besides retaining what they have, the Lloyd Mutasa-coached side also needs to bring in new faces to bolster their squad.

Their rivals Caps United, who were drawn against Lesotho side Lioli in the preliminary round of the African Champions League are also battling to strengthen their team ahead of the December 31 deadline to submit their squad.

Should Caps United overcome the Lesotho champions, they will face five-time African champions and reigning Caf Confederations Cup champions TP Mazembe in the first round proper.

Makepekepe have set themselves a target of reaching at least the group stage of the lucrative tournament.