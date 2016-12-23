Gumbo, Chikuni target Chapungu job

FORMER Warriors midfielder Tavaka Gumbo and Shabanie Mine coach Tendai Chikuni have both been interviewed for the vacant Chapungu head coach’s post.

BY FORTUNE MBELE

The post became vacant after John Nyikadzino quit the job following a difficult season.

Chapungu chief executive officer Chris-Levine Mukotekwa yesterday said a panel, headed by board chairman Fungai Makuyana conducted the interviews last week and Gumbo and Chikuni were among the prospective candidates that were accessed.

“They (the panel) conducted interview, last week and I have spoken to them. They have made their recommendations and only a few coaches turned up, with others excusing themselves in the last minute,” he said.

“We have closed the interviews and by January 9, we would have made the announcement of who takes over from Nyikadzino.”

Nyikadzino, who led Chapungu’s fight back into the topflight after a stint in the second-tier league quit after seeing his team finish on position 13 with 32 points.

Other coaches who had been invited for interviews by the airmen are Tsholotsho FC head coach Lizwe Sweswe, Young Warriors gaffer Mandla Mpofu, ex-Monomotapa coach Rodwell Dlakama and former Flame Lily mentor Nesbert Saruchera.

Sweswe yesterday confirmed that he could not make it to Chapungu, but they invited him and next Wednesday he is meeting the Tsholotsho FC management to map the way forward.

Mpofu has been tipped to return to Chicken Inn or take over at Bulawayo City, whose interim head coach Try Ncube is not qualified to sit on the bench in the Premier Soccer League.

Sweswe has been tipped to take over at Shabanie Mine after their coach Chikuni, who attended the Chapungu interviews, hinted on moving.

Saruchera was at Northern Region Division One side Cranborne Bullets.

Gumbo, who holds the Caf A Licence badge, a mandatory requirement by Zifa for coaches to sit on the PSL bench has been on the sidelines having helped Hardbody gain promotion to the top league in 2012 before he was laid off.

He also coached Hwange and was at one time assistant in the top league to Luke Masomere at Masvingo United.

The dreadlocked gaffer, who played for Shu-Shine in the PSL, then joined lower tier sides Chegutu Pirates and Makwiro Star

Chikuni was assistant to Rahman Gumbo at FC Platinum and took over briefly after the platinum miners parted ways with Gumbo.