Bustop TV relishes 2017 prospects

TOP comedy outfit, Bustop TV, is relishing a fruitful 2017 following a largely successful year in which they made an impact on the local comedy circuit despite a number of hurdles strewn in their way.

BY LORRAINE MUROMO

The show’s frontliners — comedians Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya and Sharon Chidewu —successfully managed to keep their fans laughing throughout the year

.

Bustop TV manager Lucky Aaroni told NewsDay yesterday that among the challenges they faced in 2016 was trying to strike a balancing act between the business and artistic side of their work.

“The biggest challenge we have had in 2016 was balancing the business side and our art. I cannot say we have managed to sort this out totally, but we have been researching and learning a lot from Zambezi News, whom we have collaborated with,” he said.

Aaroni, however, noted that they were happy because of the milestones they have achieved during the course of the year.

“The year has also been great for us because we managed to host one of the biggest comedy shows in the country on our anniversary. We have successfully transitioned from skits to stand-up comedy and have done collaborations with Jah Prayzah and

Doc Vikela,” he said, adding that they had lined-up more collaborations in the coming year.

Aaroni said the projects lined-up for 2017 included some they failed to complete in 2016 and they would be extending their brief to include television projects.

The comedy recently group hosted a live comedy set in the sleepy town of Kadoma, with the intention of leaving audiences in stitches.

Aaroni confirmed this development and said the show was their last for the year, but promised fans that they would be hosting a comedy show out of Harare every month in 2017.

Earlier this year, the production house suffered a loss when The Comic pastor took exit from the set after a dramatic fallout with management when he was left out of the Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime’s Harare show in August.