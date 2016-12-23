Building material prices go up

Prices of building materials have gone up by 29,6 percentage points in a move which poses a further challenge to prospective home owners.

BY TATIRA ZWINOIRA

According to a report by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) price increments were reported on bricks, cement, aggregates and allied materials, timber and wood products, among others.

Zimstat’s third quarter Building Material Price Index (BMPI) 2016 report showed that prices had increased by 29,6 percentage points. The BMPI index measures the total of building material prices across the board.

In its BMPI September 2016 report, Zimstat said the BMPI grew to 11,02% in the third quarter from the previous quarter’s -18,57%.

“The year on year bricks rate of change stood at 1,5% gaining 5,9 percentage points on the third quarter of 2015 rate of -4,4% whilst cement, aggregates and allied materials rate of change was 5,3% gaining 12,3 percentage points on the third quarter of 2015 rate of -7%. The year on year timber and wood products rate of change stood at 25,8% gaining 19,5 percentage points on the third quarter of 2015 rate of 6,3%,” Zimstat said.

Zimstat said cement, aggregates and allied materials rate of change was 29,1% gaining 36,3 percentage points from the second quarter rate of -7,27%.

Sources say the increase in prices of building materials was due to delays faced by construction companies in getting raw materials from foreign suppliers.

As such, by increasing prices construction companies were aiming to bypass the delays by generating cash.

The increase in prices come despite import restrictions under Statutory Instruments 126 of 2014 and 64 of 2016 which require import licenses for cement and selected building materials respectively.

The increase in the price of building materials and rentals are among the reasons behind month-on-month rise in illegal structures being sprouting without council approval. Findings from Real Estate Institute of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe

National Association of Housing Cooperatives found an increase in illegal subdivisions on state, rural and other land development projects.