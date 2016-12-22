MSU student scores big

Midlands State University (MSU) student, Carol Machingura, emerged as the first runner-up in the public speaking category at the Pan African Universities Debate Championships (PAUDC) which ended at the university last Friday.

by Stephen Chadenga

Two other students, Dino Ndlovu and Zwelithini Xaba managed to reach the finals of the debate competition where tertiary institutions from the continent battled it out for honours.

Xaba was also crowned Zimbabwe’s best speaker at the tournament. South Africa’s Wits University was this year’s winner of both competitions with its two students, Bongani Masilela and Mpilwenhle Mpilo Ndlovu walking away with the PAUDC and the public speaking trophies.

MSU acting vice-chancellor, Kadmiel Wekwete hailed participants for debating critical issues that affected the African continent.

“I wish to applaud all the participants for delivering a highly informative, enlightening and entertaining competition where critical issues affecting not only the African continent but the world as a whole were discussed in depth and at length,” he said.

Cameroon and Tanzania were announced as the 2017 and 2018 hosts of the PAUDC tournament respectively.